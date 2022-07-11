New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey on Monday underlined the need for observers to be be conversant with all relevant statutory provisions and instructions relating to the July 18 presidential election.

In a briefing of observers to be deployed for the poll, the two stressed that they have end-to-end responsibility in ensuring smooth conduct of the election.

These observers are senior central government officers to be deployed at each of the 30 places of poll in states legislative assembly and the Parliament House, the Election Commission said in a series of tweets.

Elected MPs and elected MLAs -- and not the nominated ones -- form the electoral college which elects the president.

MLCs are not entitled to vote.

From Tuesday, the Commission will start dispatching poll material, including ballot papers and ballot boxes to the 30 locations. The two-day exercise has been planned keeping in mind flight schedules.

Delhi and Puducherry are the two union territories with legislative assemblies where MLAs will vote.

