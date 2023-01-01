Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the first day of the New Year, devotees flocked to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.

'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'.

Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest.

Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. (ANI)

