New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): To utilise the reach of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in rural areas, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government has made the institution an eligible agency to carry out the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of Piped Water Supply (PWS) in rural areas.

Shah responded in writing to the query of a legislator, saying that on the initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti made the PACS eligible agencies to carry out the O&M of PWS in rural areas.

Also Read | US: Woman Rushes to Airport in Hijacked Uber After Driver Was Too Slow, Arrested.

The Minister said the states and the Union Territories (UTs) have been requested to incorporate suitable provisions in their O&M policy to engage PACS as O&M agencies for the rural PWS.

"Also, the willing PACS are encouraged and provided support, including capacity building and skilling, by the states and the UTs," Shah further mentioned.

Also Read | Security Breach in Lok Sabha: Hanuman Beniwal, Malook Nagar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla Hailed by Fellow Members As 'Saviours of the Day'.

As per information received from states and the UTs, Shah said 1,381 PACS have been identified by 12 states and UTs to provide O&M services at the panchayat and village levels.

"This initiative will not only enhance the income of PACS and create employment opportunities in rural areas but will also provide a robust mechanism for the operation of water supply in rural areas," Shah added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)