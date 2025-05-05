Patna, May 5 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby on Monday said the primary objective of the Mahagathbandhan is to fight collectively and defeat the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, the newly elected general secretary of CPI(M), who arrived here on a two-day visit, said the 24th Congress of the party held in Madurai last month had given a clarion call to defeat the BJP and its allies by forging the broadest possible unity of left, democratic and secular forces in each state.

Also Read | MHA Asks Several States To Conduct Mock Drills To Prepare for Any Attack on May 7 Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan.

"The first such test will take place in Bihar where assembly elections are slated later this year," he said, adding that the primary objective of the Mahagathbandhan is to defeat the BJP.

He said, "The CPI(M) welcomes the fact that the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has already started taking steps to achieve this aim unitedly".

Also Read | How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.

A meeting of the Bihar state unit of the CPI(M), chaired by Baby and senior party leader Ashok Dhawle, also discussed the upcoming all-India general strike on May 20, called by Central Trade Unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

"The strike, which is against the anti-worker, anti-peasant, and pro-corporate policies of the Narendra Modi-led central government, was discussed at length. It was decided to ensure its resounding success," the party said in an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)