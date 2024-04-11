Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 11 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Assam on April 16 and 17. PM Modi will address a mega-election campaign rally at Nalbari in Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said, "The Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on April 16. He will address an election campaign rally in Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat Phani Bhushan Choudhury."

"On April 16 the Prime Minister will stay at night in Guwahati. There is no programme in Guwahati and there will be no roadshow. But a sea of people is expected to welcome the Prime Minister in Guwahati. On April 17, he will campaign for AGP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Nalbari and he will go to Tripura's Agartala," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister again claimed that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Assam on Tuesday. Addressing a public rally in Assam's Lakhimpur, the union minister said that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

