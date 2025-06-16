Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI): P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, conducted site inspections and high-level review meetings in Dholera and Lothal in Gujarat, assessing key infrastructure projects on Monday.

These projects are aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for industrial and economic growth, according to a release by PMO.

According to the release, P K Mishra visited the under-construction Ahmedabad-Dholera Greenfield Expressway, implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He highlighted the expressway's potential to reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Dholera to 45 minutes and emphasised timely execution with global-quality road standards.

At Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), PK Mishra assessed the progress of Dholera International Airport. Officials informed him that cargo operations would commence by October 2025. He directed authorities to adhere to timelines and ensure seamless connectivity with the expressway.

The Principal Secretary to PM inspected Tata Electronics' Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab) project, a flagship initiative in domestic chip manufacturing. He reviewed its production scope, including chips for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. He also visited social infrastructure projects--schools, hospitals, and residential complexes--developed by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL). He emphasised user experience, calling for stakeholder feedback integration.

Mishra also chaired a comprehensive review meeting with senior officials from DICDL, DIACL, NHAI, Airports Authority of India, and Indian Railways. He reviewed key projects, including Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Bhimnath-Dholera Freight Rail Link, Ahmedabad-Dholera Semi-High-Speed Rail Line, Dholera International Airport. Shri Mishra reiterated the Government of Gujarat's commitment to Dholera's development as a global-standard smart industrial city. He stressed the importance of timely project completion, skilled workforce availability, and robust planning, the release added.

Mishra inspected the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. He chaired a review meeting with T Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW and other officials from the Ministry, Gujarat Maritime Board, Archaeological Survey of India, NHAI, and Indian Railways. P K Mishra emphasised that NMHC must serve as a scholarly tribute to India's maritime past, stressing the importance of in-depth research, academic collaboration, and a thoughtfully planned visitor experience, the release added.

He also reviewed environmental sustainability measures, including local species plantation and water management systems. He highlighted NMHC's unparalleled scale and significance, underscoring the need to curate artifacts that narrate India's maritime legacy from the Harappan civilisation onward. Mishra also inspected Phase I-A construction, including six galleries, and directed its completion by August 2025.

Mishra was accompanied by PMO officials Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to the PM, and Mangesh Ghildiyal, Deputy Secretary, PMO, the release added. (ANI)

