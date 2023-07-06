Gurugram, Jul 6 (PTI) A 31-year-old director of a private firm was killed when an unidentified vehicle crashed into his car on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway in the wee hours of Thursday, police here said.

The accident took place around 4.30 am on a service lane near Shankar Chowk when Chetan Bhalla was headed home from his office, they added.

According to police, the vehicle rammed into Bhalla's car, leaving it badly damaged and Bhalla critically injured even as the car's airbags had opened due to the collision.

The accused driver fled the spot with his vehicle, the police added.

On being informed about the accident by the passersby, the police took the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

After identifying the deceased using his phone number, the police informed his family members, said Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, the investigating officer.

An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station against the accused driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said.

Bhalla, a resident of Sector 22B of Gurugram, worked as the director with People Strong, a Gurugram-based private company, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SI said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the accused.

