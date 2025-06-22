Patna (Bihar) [India], June 22 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has emphasised the importance of keeping personal life out of politics, especially when it concerns families. In a recent interview with ANI, Yadav highlighted the need to distinguish between public and private life.

Yadav stressed that personal matters should not be politicised, citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife, Yashoda Ben, and questioning why her personal life should be subject to public scrutiny.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "There's a difference between someone's private and public life. It wouldn't feel right if we start talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal life--for example, why his wife Yashoda Ben doesn't live with him. That is his private matter, and I don't want to bring that into politics."

He questioned the relevance of someone's personal life to the lives of ordinary citizens, asking how it would impact the country or Bihar. "Tell me honestly, how does someone's private life help or harm the country or Bihar? What does it change for the public?" he told ANI.

Lalu Yadav's younger son made the remarks in response to questions surrounding the social media buzz related to his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently ousted from the party, and whether there were any repercussions from a certain incident in Tej Pratap's personal life being highlighted during the election campaign.

During the ANI interview, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the controversy that allegedly spiralled after his newborn son was named "Iraaj", which some people misinterpreted as an attempt at Muslim appeasement. He clarified that "Iraaj" is a Sanskrit word meaning "son of the wind" or "Pawan Putra," one of the many names of Lord Hanuman.

He criticised these individuals for their lack of knowledge about the Sanatan tradition and the Constitution, accusing them of prioritising politics over real issues.

Yadav told ANI, "When I named my son 'Iraaj', and Lalu ji made the announcement on social media, there were a lot of 'Bhakts' who commented, 'Why have you kept the name Iraaj? Instead, you could have named him Ajaz Khan or Iraq.' Those 'Bhakts' do not know 'Iraaj' means Pawan Putra, a Sanskrit word meaning 'son of the wind', one of the many names of Lord Hanuman. Those people in the BJP do not know either the Sanatan or the Constitution. They don't care about real issues."

The RJD leader made it clear that while he is open to speaking out when necessary, he would not allow politics to interfere with personal matters. "But I'm clear, whatever is private should stay private. And if there's a need, I will present my side, as I did with my children's names," Yadav added. (ANI)

