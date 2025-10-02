Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Van Vihar National Park Management in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has banned the entry of all private vehicles on the premises of the national park from October 1 aiming to protect environment and wildlife creatures.

The visitors and tourists will be permitted to visit inside the park with golf carts and e-vehicles operated by the management. While walking and cycles will continue to be permitted as before.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Compared With Ravana and Mahishasura in Derogatory Instagram Reel Video! Unfortunately Netizens Are Not Outraged.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday flagged off the new fleet of electric vehicles to formally launch the arrangement. The park management claimed that decision would enhance the safety of animals and maintain an environment conducive to their natural habitat.

Director of Van Vihar National Park, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Van Vihar is an habitat of wildlife creatures as well as it is also a rescue center and a zoo. The purpose of zoos is to make people aware and convey information about wildlife animals. So promoting tourism as well as safety of animals both are important and also, maintain an environment conducive to their natural habitat. In this direction, we have decided to ban the entry of private vehicles inside the park. Golf-carts, e-vehicles operated by the management will now be used for tourists to visit inside the park. While those who wish to walk or use bicycles can continue as per the old system."

Also Read | TCS Job Cuts: NITES Alleges Tata Consultancy Services Forced Nearly 2,500 Employees in Pune To Resign.

The visitors will be provided gold-carts, e-vehicles or cycles operated by management according to the fee structure. Also, the fee structure has not been changed. It is the same as before, the park director said.

He further highlighted, "There are two options of the golf cart, first is a regular service, where carts will run every 5-10 minutes between Gate No 1 and Gate No 2 with short halts at 11 key spots like the tiger enclosure, snake park and butterfly park etc. A tourist will be charged Rs 60 for a ticket, one can get off at any point inside the park and get in any cart available at the moment. The second option is a if anyone needs a private golf cart (reserved) for a family can get for Rs 400 for 3 hours to visit the park."

On the other hand, the previously decided price for the cycle remains as it is, there is no change in rate. If any one enters with a personal cycle then the person will be charged Rs 30 else if one uses the cycle provided by the park management then will be charged Rs 40, he said.

Parking facilities for the private vehicles have been arranged outside the park. Two-wheelers parking facility is arranged at both Gate no 1 and Gate no 2 while four-wheeler vehicles or heavy vehicle parking is available only at Gate no 2 of the park, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)