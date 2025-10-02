New Delhi, October 2: October 2, 2025, marks a day of profound significance in India, with Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Gandhi Jayanti being observed simultaneously. While Vijayadashami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura and Dussehra marks Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravana, Gandhi Jayanti honours the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, a global symbol of nonviolence and one of the key architects of India’s independence.

Leaders across party lines, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India Droupadi Murmu, paid tributes to Gandhi, highlighting his unparalleled contribution to humanity. Gandhi’s teachings of peace and nonviolence continue to inspire millions across the world. Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance and Key Facts About the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change. He believed in the power of service and compassion as… pic.twitter.com/LjvtFauWIr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2025

Controversial Social Media Post Sparks Outrage…Or Not?

Amid these celebrations, a shocking Instagram reel compared Gandhi to the demons Ravana and Mahishasura, claiming, “Ravana was killed by God, Mahishasura was killed by Goddess, and Gandhi was killed by Godse.” While the video drew attention for its derogatory portrayal, the reaction online was far from outrage. Instead, many netizens responded with humour. Comments included: “Biggest Collab ever in history” and “In teeno k collaboration ne meri 2 chutti khali”, showing that instead of reflecting on the insensitivity, users treated it as a joke. Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Quotes: Inspiring Words on Peace, Faith, Non-Violence by the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi Mocked in Viral Social Media Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awwnimation (@awwnimation)

Dusshera Vijayadashami Gandhi Jayanti God, Goddess and Godse pic.twitter.com/vbzgzZZLX5 — 🇮🇳 𝓐 𝓙 ☀️ (@warrior_soul13) October 1, 2025

Offensive Reel Targets Gandhi, Sparks Jokes Not Outrage

Netizens Laugh as Gandhi Called ‘Demon’ Online

Amid Mockery, One User Highlights Gandhi’s Contributions

Global Respect, Digital Disrespect

This episode raises questions about the line between satire and disrespect. Mahatma Gandhi is not only revered in India but is a global icon for peace, justice, and the fight against oppression. Yet, the casual manner in which social media users treated this offensive comparison underscores a worrying trend: diminishing sensitivity towards figures who have shaped history positively.

While festivals like Dussehra and Vijayadashami celebrate the timeless triumph of good over evil, the indifferent and mocking responses on social media today reflect a troubling erosion of respect for history and the values of our most revered figures.

