Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday criticised the Central government, accusing it of discriminating against the state in the allocation of flood relief funds.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said despite Karnataka being the highest paying GST state and contributing 8.9 per cent to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the state is treated unfairly by the Union Government when it comes to the devolution of funds.

"They stifle us by not giving us funds, although we are one of the highest GST-collecting states; our contribution to the GDP is more than 8.9%. Yet when it comes to the devolution of funds and taxes, there is always unfair treatment of Karnataka," Kharge told reporters.

The Karnataka minister accused the Centre of allocating more funds to BJP-ruled states and mentioned that the amount released for Karnataka is insufficient according to the norms of the National Disaster Response Force.

"According to NDRF norms, it is not enough. We have reported huge losses, and while the BJP-ruled states get more, the other states are always shortchanged," he said.

Earlier on October 19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crores, as 2nd instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to the State Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, for the year 2025-26.

Out of the total amount of Rs 1,950.80 crore, Rs 384.40 crore was approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help these states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the south-west monsoon of this year.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' release, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Central Government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to states affected by floods, landslides and cloudbursts. (ANI)

