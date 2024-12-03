New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take stronger action against the rising violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

In a letter on Monday, she called for India to engage with the head of the Bangladesh caretaker government, Muhammad Yunus, and hold the administration accountable for the ongoing attacks on the Hindu community, including the arrest of an ISKCON member and assaults on temples.

"Since early August, we have witnessed widespread attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, targeting their temples, homes, and business establishments. Despite the Indian Government raising concerns over the issue, the situation has deteriorated alarmingly. The crisis has intensified with the arrest of Vaishnavite leader and ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been denied bail by Bangladeshi authorities, followed by attacks on three Hindu temples. Attempts to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh, along with the arrest of at least two more Brahmacharis, have further escalated tensions. These developments have fostered a climate of fear and panic among the Hindu minority in the country," the letter stated.

"Further exacerbating the issue, Bangladeshi authorities have reportedly frozen bank accounts linked to ISKCON and prohibited more than 63 Brahmacharis with valid visas and documents from entering India, citing safety concerns. Such actions are not only discriminatory but also appear to be deliberate attempts to restrict the Hindu religious community and undermine their rights," the letter added.

Chaturvedi also suggested considering rescue operations to protect Hindus in Bangladesh amid growing fears and tensions.

"Considering that these escalating religious tensions are occurring in India's immediate proximity, I urge you to engage bilaterally with the head of the Bangladesh caretaker government, Muhammad Yunus, to hold their administration accountable for this targeted violence. Additionally, plans for potential rescue and support operations for Hindus in Bangladesh should be considered to safeguard their lives and dignity. Please treat this matter with the utmost seriousness. I look forward to your prompt response and action," the letter concluded. (ANI)

