Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Monday strongly criticised the arrest of two Catholic nuns in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh, calling the move an attack on rights of minorities in the country.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis as well as a third person identified as Sukaman Mandavi were arrested from Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them, a railway police official had said on Sunday.

In a statement issued by her Wayanad LS office, Priyanka said the arrest was made without solid legal grounds and amounted to a serious attack on the rights of minorities in India.

"This is not just an isolated incident," she said.

"During the BJP's rule, minorities are repeatedly targeted and humiliated. Such actions raise serious questions about justice and equality in our democracy," she said.

Priyanka also added that there is no place for communal politics or mob justice in a democratic country. She called for the rule of law to be upheld.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal slammed Chattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai who defended the arrests.

"If anyone had any doubts - it is not the "fringe" but a BJP CM himself spewing hatred against minorities," he said in a post on 'X'.

Responding to Deo's post accusing the nuns of attempting religious conversion, Venugopal said instead of arresting the "Bajrang Dal goons, the Chhattisgarh CM is endorsing them and insulting the innocent nuns who were carrying out social work among the poor."

"This goes to show how the BJP is nothing but wolves in sheep's clothing - pretending to be inclusive, while vilifying and targeting minorities in reality. This is a warning for every single community that has been given false assurances of support and welfare by the BJP - they will come after you and everyone that does not fit their agenda of hate," he said.

