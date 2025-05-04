Malappuram (Kerala), May 3 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Kerala late Saturday night for a three-day visit to her Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, party sources said.

She landed at the Karipur International Airport here along with her husband Robert Vadra and proceeded to Wayanad by road, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital; 'Yellow' Alert Issued.

On the way, Priyanka saw a road accident and stopped her convoy to help the injured, the sources said.

She asked the doctor who was part of her convoy to help those injured in the accident and resumed her journey only after giving directions that they be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, they said.

Also Read | 'China's Increasing Influence on Pakistan Deeply Worrying' Says Former US NSA John Bolton.

According to a video shared by the party sources, Priyanka also briefly interacted with the injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)