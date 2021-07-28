New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, and asked party workers to extend all possible help to those affected by the incident.

At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus in Barabanki late on Tuesday night, police said.

The axle of the bus had broken down and it was parked on the road. Some passengers were standing outside the bus while others were sitting inside at the time of the incident, they said.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the road accident in Barabanki. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress general secretary also appealed to party workers to extend all possible help to the people affected by the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)