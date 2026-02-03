London [UK], February 3 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has strongly condemned the reported enforced disappearance of Muhammad Bakhsh Sajidi, father of Dr Naseem Baloch, chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), along with his uncles, Naeem Sajidi and Rafeeq Baloch.

The three were reportedly taken from their residence in Hub Chowki, Balochistan, on February 2 by Pakistani state security forces. To date, no official information has been released regarding their whereabouts, legal status, or any charges against them.

Sohail Abro, chairman of JSFM, affirmed the Sindhi nation and the Sindhi national movement's full solidarity with Dr Naseem Baloch during this difficult time. He emphasised that Dr Baloch is widely recognised as a peaceful political leader and human rights advocate, whose activities fall within the scope of lawful and protected expression under international human rights law.

"Actions targeting his family members are part of a broader pattern of intimidation and repression, aimed at silencing political dissent," Abro stated. He called for the immediate and unconditional release of Muhammad Bakhsh Sajidi, Naeem Sajidi, and Rafeeq Baloch.

Abro also urged international human rights bodies and institutions, including the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the British Parliament, and the European Parliament, to take urgent notice of the case.

Founded on principles of Sindhi nationalism and the right to self-determination, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement traces its ideological roots to the Sindhudesh movement, originally articulated by Sindhi leader GM Syed. This movement advocates the creation of an independent Sindhudesh, a sovereign homeland for the Sindhi people, and has been active in organising protests, rallies, and public demonstrations to demand freedom, cultural rights, and political justice for Sindhis and other marginalised groups in Pakistan.

Over the years, JSFM has repeatedly highlighted enforced disappearances and alleged human rights abuses as central grievances. The movement and allied human rights campaigners claim that Pakistan's security forces have routinely carried out forced disappearances of political activists, journalists, and human rights defenders from Sindh and Balochistan, leaving families with little recourse or official answers. (ANI)

