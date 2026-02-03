An angel fresco resembling the conservative Italian prime minster has scandalized Rome, launching investigations.An uncanny resemblance has prompted authorities to investigate a restored fresco in a church in Rome: An angel that seems to now bear the face of Italy's conservative prime minster, Giorgia Meloni.

The story has been making waves in Italy since it was published in daily paper la Repubblica on January 31. The report claimed an angel in the Basilica of St Lawrence in Lucina had been altered to resemble the 49-year-old far-right politician.

"Before the restoration, it was a generic cherub. Today, it has the face of the most powerful woman in the country," the article said.

The diocese of Rome and Italy's culture ministry reacted swiftly, launching investigations. Their quick reactions indicates little tolerance for a figure that many consider inappropriate for a holy space.

Meloni herself has laughed off the incident, posting a picture on Instagram of the winged figure and writing "No, I definitely don't look like an angel."

Meanwhile, the basilica has gained something akin to celebrity status in the days that have followed, with camera-wielding members of the public flocking to snap photos — at times disrupting mass, the media are saying. The church is located on one of Rome's most upscale piazzas, just meters from the famous Spanish Steps.

An eyebrow-raising addition

In 2000, one of the basilica's front chapels was renovated to include a bust of the last king of Italy, Umberto II. Included in the decoration was a cherub who appears to be kneeling in deference before the king. It's the very same cherub that many say resembles Italy's prime minister.

Italy abolished the monarchy after World War II for supporting Fascist leader Benito Mussolini, and Meloni's party traces its origins to the neo-fascist movement that emerged after his rule.

Since the report, voices from all corners have been weighing in on the matter. The opposition Five Star Movement was highly critical, saying in a statement: "We cannot allow art and culture to risk becoming a tool for propaganda or anything else, regardless of whether the face depicted is that of the prime minister."

The restorer himself, Bruno Valentinetti, has denied to Italianmedia that Meloni was an influence, saying he had merely restored his own original painting from 2000.

The church's priest, meanwhile, acknowledged the likeness but brushed aside any significance. He pointed out to news agency AP that there is a long history of artists depicting well-known people in their works.

Yet, Rome's vicar, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, has taken swift action, announcing an investigation and insisting that political figures have no place in church art.

"In renewing the diocese of Rome's commitment to the preservation of its artistic and spiritual heritage, it is firmly reiterated that images of sacred art and Christian tradition cannot be misused or exploited, as they are intended exclusively to support liturgical life and personal and communal prayer," the diocese said a statement.

Meanwhile, the Italian Culture Ministry has announced it's sent a special delegate to assess the angel in question in order to "ascertain the nature of the work" and "decide what to do."

(SH/AP)

