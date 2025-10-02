New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday extended heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

In a post on social media X, the party leader wrote that the festival celebrated the victory of good over evil, humility over ego, justice over injustice and truth over falsehood.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1973588948996989240

"Heartfelt greetings on the grand festival of Vijayadashami, celebrating the victory of good over evil, humility over ego, justice over injustice, and truth over falsehood. I wish happiness, peace, prosperity, and harmony for all my fellow citizens," the post read.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year.

It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

The effigy burning of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran is a popular tradition in many parts of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended wishes, and called the festival a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth.

In a post on social media X, the PM wrote, "Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good and truth over evil and untruth. My wish is that on this sacred occasion, everyone receives the inspiration to continuously progress on the path of courage, wisdom, and devotion. My warmest greetings of Vijayadashami to my family members across the country," the post read.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion.

In his message issued on the eve of Vijayadashami, the Chief Minister said that the festival symbolises the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness, good over evil, and truth over falsehood. He said that this festival inspires everyone to renounce the evils within and walk on the path of virtue.

Emphasising the need to live free from ego, he urged people to follow the path of truth and work together to strengthen social harmony in the state and the nation. The Chief Minister added that this auspicious festival also reminds us that those who stand with the truth always emerge victorious. (ANI)

