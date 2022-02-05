Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who was campaigning in Aligarh on Saturday, gave the party's youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who came near her vehicle as workers of two parties were campaigning.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in several areas of Aligarh and was surrounded by party workers. At a local market, some BJP workers were also shouting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress leader leaned down from her vehicle and exchanged a few words with the BJP workers. A man in the crowd wearing a BJP cap apparently refused to take the youth manifesto while the one next to him accepted it. Some distance away, a BJP worker was carrying the party flag.

Priyanka Gandhi campaigned for Congress candidate in the Khair Assembly constituency of Aligarh. She also held a door-to-door campaign.

Congress had last month released its youth manifesto to provide a framework for providing jobs to the youth in Uttar Pradesh and promised to bring a timetable for exams and results.

"I want to say to people that if you want a change, jobs, development in the state then vote for us. The rest of the political parties are doing the same type of politics," she told ANI.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

