New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the reported plight of potato-growing farmers, saying the BJP government makes "false statements" about doubling farmers' income but in reality the tillers are not even able to recover their input costs.

Taking to Twitter, she tagged a media report which claimed that the continuous fall in price of potatoes has left the farmers in Uttar Pradesh worried.

"Like other farmers, potato farmers of Uttar Pradesh are also worried. They have to sell the produce of their hard work for peanuts," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP government makes false statements like 'doubling farmers' income' at forums and in advertisements. But far from doubling the income, farmers are not even able to recover the input costs of their crop," the Congress general secretary said.

