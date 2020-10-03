Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the victim of torture and alleged gangrape in Hathras and said the party's fight will continue justice is delivered.

Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate.

Priyanka Gandhi, who hugged the victim's mother who was weeping, later told reporters that the family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time after her death in a Delhi hospital and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility.

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the aggrieved family wants adequate security.

"The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security," she said.

Rahul Gandhi said no power in the world can suppress the family's voice.

The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

