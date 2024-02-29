Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday accused the state government of trying to 'cover up' the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan incident.

"They are allowing pro-Pak (Pakistan) slogans inside Vidhan Sabha. This is a danger to the security and democracy of our country. Still, the government is not taking any action and they are trying to cover up the whole issue," Bommai said while speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Vidhan Soudha on Thursday against the state government over various issues including action over the alleged pro-Pak slogan incident.

The BJP legislators earlier stormed the well in the assembly demanding the arrest of those who allegedly raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa accused the BJP of trying to take 'political advantage' of the issue.

"It is already placed before the Assembly that if this has happened, action will be taken and FIR has already been lodged. Government has done whatever it had to do. After the inquiry, governmentt will take strict action. We allowed them (BJP) to say whatever they wanted to yesterday but after that also they created problems, so it seems to be politically motivated. They are taking the political advantage of this issue," Muniyappa said.

Responding to the protests, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the assembly that the government has sent the voice report to FSL and action will be taken after the report is received.

"As I have told you already government is committed, we'll not spare any person once the report come. We have given it for FSL. We'll take action once report comes," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, state police said that a supporter of Congress MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain has been detained in connection with the alleged 'pro-Pakistan' slogan incident.

According to Byadagi police, the person has been identified as Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, who is a trader.

"A trader and supporter of Syed Naseer Hussain, Mohmad Shafi Nashipudi, detained by Byadagi town police," the police said.

The police said that Mohmad Shafi was present in Vidhana Soudha with Syed Nasser Hussain during the celebrations of the latter's win in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Police collected his voice sample and took him to analyse the voice in the alleged pro-Pakistan slogan video, they added.

However, the party's MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said.

As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared that Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, at around 7 pm on February 27, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain." (ANI)

