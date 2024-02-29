Saharanpur, February 29: A man, who allegedly locked up a dog in a room and thrashed its mercilessly, has been arrested. Additional SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said that the police team has rescued the dog and arrested the accused, after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media. Dog Attack in Chennai: Stray Dog Bites 29 People Including School Children, Canine Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Being Rabid.

During the probe, it was found that the accused is used to beating dogs frequently, police said. The injured dog has been admitted to the hospital. The accused has been booked under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the officer said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).