New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The probe by the committee constituted by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over violence in the university campus on January 5 last year has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation, varsity Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Saturday.

He said the committee is looking at all aspects and has to call students for deposition.

"The committee is in place. It is looking into all aspects. The committee has to call students for deposition. Is it the right time to call students from faraway places for the deposition? We need to see the condition under which the students have gone back. These are our own students," Kumar told ANI.

He said an unfortunate include took place in January last year but considering the COVID-19 situation, "we cannot really force them to come and give their deposition".

"We are waiting for the situation to improve. Once that happens the committee will definitely look into also aspects of that incident and come up with its recommendations," the Vice-Chancellor said.

A group of masked men armed with sticks and rods had gone on a rampage inside the university campus for about four hours leaving 36 people injured. An FIR was registered and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. Among those injured was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

JNU administration had formed a five-member committee to probe the violence.

Asked about the extension given to security agency 'Cyclops' whose personnel were on duty when the violence took place, the Vice Chancellor indicated that tendering process could not be carried out due to the COVID-19 situation.

"Where was the opportunity to do all the tendering process? Appointment of security agency requires tendering process in accordance with the general financial rules laid down by the government," he said.

He said the contract has been extended not renewed. (ANI)

