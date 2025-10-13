New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The process to procure 1,000 electric buses for Pune city has gathered momentum, following a meeting between Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol and Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the proposal submitted by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries for the procurement of 1,000 e-buses aimed at strengthening the city's public transport network.

Union MoS Mohol informed that the proposal from PMPML has already been submitted to the Ministry and urged that the process be expedited. Union Minister Kumaraswamy responded positively and assured that necessary steps would be taken promptly to move the proposal forward.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable urban mobility, Mohol said that while the city's metro network continues to expand, empowering PMPML with electric buses remains a key priority to improve public transport accessibility and reduce pollution.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the State Government to forward the required proposal to the Reserve Bank of India, which has already been sent. The submission of PMPML's official proposal to the Ministry of Heavy Industries marks the next step in this process.

With these developments, the initiative to provide 1,000 e-buses to Pune has gained significant traction, and officials expressed optimism that the project will move ahead swiftly to strengthen the city's eco-friendly transport infrastructure. (ANI)

