New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the production-linked incentive scheme for white goods (air-conditioners and LED lights) is yet another initiative that will strengthen the movement to create an "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet approved the scheme with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

The prime objective of the scheme is to make manufacturing in India globally competitive by removing sectoral disabilities, creating economies of scale and ensuring efficiencies.

"The Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) is yet another initiative that will strengthen the movement to create an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said the Cabinet's nod to a Rs 4,500-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost the domestic manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules will augment capacities in the all-important solar sector and make India a hub of renewable energy.

