New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Professor Eqbal Hussain is appointed as officiating Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University with effect from Monday.

According to the press release, "Consequent upon the completion of tenure of Prof. Najma Akhtar, as Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, on November 12, 2023, Prof Eqbal Hussain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, JMI, shall discharge the duties of Officiating Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, in accordance with Statute 2(6) read with Statute 4 (2) of Jamia Millia Islamia Act, 1988, with effect from November 13, 2023 (Forenoon) till a new Vice-Chancellor, JMI, assumes the charge of the Office of Vice-Chancellor."

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: On Diwali Day, National Capital's Overall Air Quality Index in 'Poor' Category.

In September, this year, Professor Eqbal Hussain was appointed as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) till the expiry of the term of the present Vice-Chancellor, Najma Akhtar.

He started his teaching career with the National Law School of India University, Bangalore in June 1990 and joined JMI in February 1994. He was promoted to the post of Professor at JMI on September 23, 2013.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Sales of Liquor Up by 37% in Delhi Ahead of Deepavali Festival.

Prof Hussain's main areas of interest are Intellectual Property Rights, Consumer Protection Laws, Mercantile Laws and Jurisprudence. He is the Life-Member of Indian Law Institute, Bhagwandas Road, New Delhi. He has contributed a large number of articles on contemporary issues which have been published in national and international journals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)