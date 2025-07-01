Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, appealed to all the doctors and said that the profession is not just a business but a "noble profession", which is a symbol of service, compassion and dedication.

He said that the faith, respect and reverence that the public has for the doctor should be strengthened further.

"All the doctors are requested to always keep alive their image with their conduct, service and dedication, which the society has given to the doctor by calling him 'God of the Earth'," he said.

While congratulating and wishing all the doctors on National Doctors Day at the program organised on Doctors Day at the Chief Minister's residence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that you people provide life-giving service to the lives of countless people with your service, dedication and compassion.

"A unique confluence of knowledge, science and spirituality is seen in Indian culture. Our culture is not only based on faith and belief, but it is also the result of a deep scientific approach, contemplation and research," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister met and interacted with each doctor who attended the program and felicitated them.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is constantly striving to expand and strengthen health services in the state.

"Our effort is to provide quality medical facilities to every citizen of the state at affordable rates. We have distributed about 58 lakh Ayushman cards so far under the Ayushman scheme. Through which, more than 11 lakh patients of the state have received the benefit of cashless treatment worth more than Rs 2100 crore," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is establishing a medical college in every district of the state, enabling people in remote areas to access modern health facilities within their own district.

"Out of these, five medical colleges have already been made operational, while the construction of two more medical colleges is also in progress. Super speciality departments have also been established in Dehradun, Haldwani and Srinagar Medical Colleges, where state-of-the-art medical facilities like cardiology, neurosurgery and urology are being provided," he said.

"The construction work of the state's first modern cancer institute is also in progress in Haldwani. Along with this, we have also started heli ambulance service for every area of the state, which is proving to be a lifesaver for the people of remote areas in any emergency," the CM added.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the free investigation scheme in the state, a free facility of 207 types of pathological tests is also being provided to the patients.

"On the one hand, our government is modernising the district hospitals and community health centres and equipping them with better facilities. At the same time, consultation facilities are also being provided by specialist doctors in remote villages through Uttarakhand telemedicine services. We are also constantly trying to overcome the shortage of staff in all our government hospitals and medical colleges," he said.

The Chief Minister said that during the COVID pandemic, when the whole world was facing a serious crisis, the doctors were engaged in selfless service.

"In such a difficult time, you people worked day and night to save patients without caring for your own lives. The spirit of service you people displayed by wearing PPE kits, putting yourself at risk of infection and staying away from your loved ones will be written in golden letters in the history of humanity. It is a symbol of your dedication and determination towards human service that you always remain dedicated to serving the patients, regardless of any situation," he said. (ANI)

