New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Bharat Ratna recipient Professor C N R Rao has received the International Eni Award 2020 for research into renewable energy sources and energy storage, also called the Energy Frontier award, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Thursday.

This is considered to be the Nobel Prize in energy research, it said.

Rao has been working on hydrogen energy. Hydrogen storage, photochemical and electrochemical production of hydrogen, solar production of hydrogen, and non-metallic catalysis were the highlights of his work.

The Energy Frontiers award has been conferred for his work on metal oxides, carbon nanotubes, and other materials and two-dimensional systems, including graphene, boron-nitrogen-carbon hybrid materials, and molybdenum sulfide (Molybdenite - MoS2) for energy applications and green hydrogen production, it added.

The Eni Awards 2020 will be presented on October 14, 2021 during an official ceremony at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, to be attended by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

