New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Department of Financial Services Secretary Dr Vivek Joshi chaired a day-long review meeting with heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) here today.

During the meeting, the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Stand Up India and PMSVANidhi was reviewed.

Joshi exhorted the PSBs to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various schemes for financial inclusion in a time-bound manner.

During the meeting, Joshi also discussed with banks the three-month-long saturation campaign of PMJJBY and PMSBY schemes from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

He emphasised that continued support, active role and participation from all banks will go a long way in ensuring that the saturation campaign reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

According to an official release, the progress of the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) scheme was also discussed in the meeting with a special focus on the issuance of KCC for animal husbandry and fisheries. The scaling up of the account aggregator ecosystem was also reviewed. Issues related to Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and digital document execution framework were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials. (ANI)

