Sirsa (Haryana) [India], May 10 (ANI): On Saturday, parts of a projectile were retrieved by security personnel in Sirsa district of Haryana. Residents reported the incident took place near a local church in the area.

"My son saw this and told me that something was about to fall from the sky... We then saw something explode with loud noise. In the morning, we got to know that it had fallen near a church," a local resident told ANI.

Additionally, in the early Saturday hours, a sudden explosion was heard near a local resident's home in Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir.

At around 3:30 am this morning, Somraj heard an explosion sound near his home.

"It was around 3:30 am in the morning when I heard loud explosion. We rushed outside and called the neighbours. It was all smoky around. I don't know what the thing really was," Somraj told ANI.

No injuries have been reported. As per locals, explosions could also be heard from nearby areas.

A complete blackout was imposed in Akhnoor in the early hours of Saturday. Explosions and sirens could be heard in the area.

A blackout was also imposed on Saturday after some drones were reportedly spotted in Punjab's Jalandhar.

"We have imposed a blackout for some time as a few drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar. Forces are checking. Please be calm and follow blackout protocol," DC Jalandhar said.Meanwhile, the Indian Army retaliated strongly in the Jammu sector in response to the drone attacks on Indian cities by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Defence Sources said.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were repelled at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the west, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday. (ANI)

