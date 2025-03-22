New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday alleged that projects worth crores of rupees were being awarded to private players without competitive bidding and asked if the BJP-led Centre would initiate an Enforcement Directorate probe.

Congress' head of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera claimed that more than 20 projects worth over Rs 300 crore were awarded to private players without competitive bidding.

There was no immediate comment available from either the Goa government or the BJP on the charges.

In a statement, Khera alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'fight against corruption' is a 'fight for the corrupt' as his "own government" in Goa is a prime example of this "hollow talk".

"A Rs 304.24 crore scam in public funds where private players were awarded more than 20 projects without competitive bidding has looted the people of Goa. 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' is a mirage. The BJP has created a cabal of 'mini-Adanis' in Goa, who benefit through favouritism in awarding plum contracts, openly demolishing every rule of the procurement manuals and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)," Khera alleged.

"No ED, No CBI, No I-T, No CVC will investigate these series of contracts," Khera further said, citing some contracts in the roads and infrastructure sector.

"When the ED can register 193 cases against politicians across the country in the last 10 years, will PM Modi answer how many cases the ED or the CBI has registered in Goa for financial irregularities? Has your ED conveniently gone blind in the BJP-ruled Goa," he asked.

He asked who these people were who were being awarded government contracts, bypassing the rule book.

"Will any action ever be taken against the CM, ministers and the BJP politicians involved in this cabal to promote a distinct lobby in Goa?" he asked.

