Patna, Feb 17 (PTI) Chirag Paswan-led LJP received a major setback on Wednesday with the sudden exit of a high-profile BJP rebel who had joined the party ahead of the recent assembly polls in Bihar.

Rameshwar Chaurasiya, a multiple term BJP MLA from Nokha, quit the saffron party after the seat which he had lost in 2015 to RJD, went to Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U).

The LJP, which had pulled out of the NDA vowing to dislodge Kumar from power, welcomed Chaurasiya into its fold.

The party had by then decided another candidate from Nokha and, hence, Chaurasiya was accommodated in the adjacent Sasaram where he finished third and ended up forfeiting his deposit.

He, however, had caused damage to the JD(U) whose candidate Ashok Kumar lost to Rajesh Kumar Gupta of the RJD on Sasaram seat.

In his handwritten letter, screenshots of which have gone viral on the social media, Chaurasiya thanked Chirag Paswan for having chosen him as the party candidate in the assembly elections but expressed his inability to continue working for the LJP.

"Therefore I request you to treat this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of LJP", said Chaurasiya, a JNU alumnus in the letter composed in flawless English.

The LJP sought to take the development on the chin and its spokesman Ashraf Ansari issued the terse statement "Rameshwar Chaurasiya has never been an LJP man. He has always been with the BJP, He was never considered an insider in the LJP.

"Had he stayed, we would have worked together. But because of his own ambitions he has parted ways".

Notably, Chaurasiya and a host of other BJP rebels had been expelled from the party by state president Sanjay Jaiswal after they entered the fray on an LJP candidate, mostly against candidates of the JD(U).

The LJPs poll strategy caused the JD(U)s tally to decline sharply.

However, the party founded by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan itself came a cropper winning only one seat despite having contested more than 140.

While the future course adopted by Chaurasiya remains to be seen, a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity "he has been our senior leader who has held important responsibilities.

"He was the co-in charge for Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he worked closely with Amit Shah, then a national general secretary. BJP is, indeed, his home".

Meanwhile, sources in the JD(U) said that many state level Lok Janshakti Party leaders are all set to join the ruling party here on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)