New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): On the second day of parliamentary discussion on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders from the opposition are gearing up to address the lower house.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated the discussion in the Lok Sabha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the debate in the evening.

According to sources, prominent leaders listed to speak on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha today are Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs Kannimozhi and A Raja, and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is likely to speak before Prime Minister Modi's address in the lower house. Congress' KC Venugopal has also been listed to speak today along with Priyanka Gandhi.

The sources said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal along with Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP Ricky Andrew J. Syngkon, United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Joyanta Basumatary, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP K Subbarayan, Trinamool Congress' Saayoni Ghosh, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer, Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar, Abdul Rashid Sheikh (Independent), and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal will be participating in the debate.

This is the seventh day of the ongoing monsoon session. Minutes after it was convened at 11 am, Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 2 PM.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to deliver his speech in the evening, according to a government source.Meanwhile, the upper house plans to hold a 16-hour-long discussion on Op Sindoor today.

According to sources, Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar will be among the ministers participating in the discussion in the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi is also expected to intervene in the debate.

The largest opposition party, Congress, has been allotted approximately two hours for discussion. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate for them.

The Lok Sabha on Monday afternoon began discussion on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The debate was initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The lower house held a discussion on india's military response, amid the opposition's demand for the same. The discussion concluded around 1 am, with the opposition and ruling party leaders at loggerheads with each other.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a swipe at the opposition during discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, stating that focus must not remain on small issues when aiming to achieve a higher feat, since it can divert attention from national security."When the aim is to go higher, we should not pay attention to small issues because focusing on issues that remain comparatively small can divert attention from national security," Singh said while addressing the lower house of Parliament on Operation Sindoor.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogai hit out at the BJP-led government on Monday over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been over 100 days since the horrendous April 22 incident, but the government "hasn't been able to catch those five terrorists" who carried out the terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Participating in the debate on 'India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam' in Lok Sabha, Gogoi slammed the government for stopping Operation Sindoor after Pakistan capitulated and asked why it did not go further and reclaim the territory illegally occupied by the neighbouring country. Gogoi spoke immediately after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who initiated the debate.

Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and have sought the government's clarification over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.(ANI)

