Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted in a massive fire that broke out a furniture godown at Tibator in Assam's Jorhat in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported, the official added.

Upon receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Meanwhile, the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

