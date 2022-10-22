Mau(UP), Oct 22 (PTI) The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, "Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of her mother using money earned from criminal activities."

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022 Video: About 18 Lakh Earthen Lamps to Be Lit Tomorrow; Laser Show, Ramlilas Part of Diwali Celebrations.

"The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon," he added.

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2022: Traffic Snarls Across Delhi As Shoppers Throng Markets for Diwali Shopping.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)