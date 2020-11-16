Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) A property dealer was found dead in the Vijay Nagar area of Ajmer in Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Nauratmal Jain, aged around 55 years, left his house in his car on Sunday night and did not return till late, following which his family members started looking for him, they said.

His body was found in an isolated area and his car was found nearly three kms from there, police said.

The body was taken to a local hospital for postmortem and the matter is being investigated, they added.

