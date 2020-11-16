In a shocking incident, serial actor Selvarathinam, known for his supporting roles in popular Tamil soaps like Thenmozhi BA, was reportedly hacked to death in MGR Nagar, Chennai. He was 41. As per a report in Times of India, the incident happened on November 14, that is Saturday, though it has not yet been ascertained as the reason why he was murdered and the culprits behind the crime. Selvarathinam, who was a Sri Lankan refugee, is survived by his wife and child. Thennarasu, Tamil Actor, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute.

Mani, the friend of the deceased and an assistant director working on Thenmozhi BA, had given more details about his demise to the police. As per the TOI report, Selvarathinam had been with him on Saturday, but took leave when he got a call and told Mani that he was visiting some other friends. Later, Mani's roommate informed him that Selvarathinam has been murdered, after which he called up the police.

As per police reports, there is a CCTV footage of a group of men, who were seen near the site of crime and are suspected to be the murderers. TOI quoted the investigating officer involved in the case saying, "We are analyzing the call records of the actor to know who made the last call. We have also got a set of phone numbers to whom the actor made frequent calls. We have taken pictures of a few of the accused in the case and have launched a hunt for them." Florent C Pereira, Famed Tamil Actor Dies Due to COVID-19.

His family, who have been informed of his death, claims that they are unaware of the victim having personal enmity with anyone.

