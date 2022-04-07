Ballia (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old property dealer was stabbed to death by some unidentified people at a village here, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident happened Wednesday night at Asmanda village in Fefna area here.

Also Read | Google To Block Outdated Apps on Play Store From November 1, 2022.

The police said Umesh Yadav (35) was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed but he was declared brought dead.

They said an FIR has been registered against some unidentified person based on a complaint by Yadav's brother, and a probe is underway.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur.

The body of the victim has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)