Gurugram, Jul 8 (PTI) A group of people protested on Saturday against a garbage collection company for dumping waste at a site in sector 37, demanding it to use a different location.

The protest led to a massive traffic jam on the road from Basai to Hero Honda chowk for some time.

The protest was led by Naveen Goyal, head of the Environment Protection Department BJP, Haryana. Goyal had cleaned the site earlier.

"We are working together to bring Gurugram among the top 10 cities of the country in terms of cleanliness, but the Eco Green Company is spoiling our efforts," he said.

"Making a dumping site at such a place is not justified under any circumstances. The garbage dumping station which has been built illegally in sector 37 has made life difficult for the industrial area of Sector 37 as well as the residents of sector 10A," said Goyal.

When contacting Eco Green manager Shubhendu said, "There was a strike by the company employees, due to which there was trouble. But everything is normal now and the garbage will be picked up soon."

