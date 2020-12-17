Yadgiri (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Karnataka's Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday alleged that whoever was protesting at the border of the national capital were not farmers but Congress workers.

Addressing the media in Yadgiri district the Minister said, "Whoever was protesting at the border of the national capital were not farmers but Congress workers. Farmers do not protest like this and they will always prefer working on their land. Narendra Modi government is working for the betterment of the farmers, but Congress is misguiding them."

Chauhan, an MLA from Aurad, also said that it was the culture of Congress' to promote rowdyism. "The party had shown the same culture in the Legislative Council recently. We will fulfil the promise and we will bring the anti-cow-slaughter law, which the Congress is opposing," he added.

The Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday had adjourned sine die, following ruckus by Congress MLCs.

The Council convened its session on Tuesday to table the anti-cow slaughter bill. (ANI)

