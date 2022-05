Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) Rachana Hanumantha and Jagrut, among candidates aspiring for the post of police sub-inspector (PSI), who are named in the FIR lodged at a police station here in connection with the PSI recruitment scam, have approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking quashing of the case against them.

The FIR was lodged in the High Grounds station.

Following numerous allegations of corruption and malpractice, the Karnataka government recently annulled the examination and ordered fresh exams.

The police have arrested around 30 people in connection with the scam and an FIR has been filed against 10 candidates, including Rachana and Jagrut, so far.

Rachana and Jagrut's petitions came up before the Vacation Bench of the High Court on Thursday, and the hearing of the petitions has been fixed for May 19.

Rachana is accused number 17 in the FIR. She and Jagrut had incidentally participated in a protest by the PSI candidates against the State government over the PSI scam on April 30, but days later, both were named in the FIR, along with the others.

Rachana had secured the first rank in the written exams for the 545 PSI posts under the women's quota, and had secured 153 marks out of 200.

The Forensic Science Laboratory, to which the police had sent their OMR answer-sheets, however, found discrepancies.

The PSI scam snowballed into a major controversy in the State with allegations against politicians and senior police officers, among others.

The investigation into the alleged corruption in the examination saw a twist with 28 candidates approaching the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against the en masse cancellation of exams and fresh exams ordered.

Over 54,000 candidates took the written exams across 93 centres on October 3, 2021.

After allegations that the answer-sheets of some candidates who wrote the exams held at the Gynanajyothi English Medium School at Kalaburagi were tampered with, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a case registered.

