New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has sought comments from the general public on the proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill 2023.

A draft Bill was prepared and uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (news and highlights section) on November 14.

The Bill prepared by the ministry proposes to finalise the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2023 for setting up the National Pharmacy Commission and repealing the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

The proposed draft bill calls for a comprehensive approach towards enhancing the pharmacy education system. The draft bill emphasizes improving access to quality and affordable pharmaceutical education.

The proposed Bill seks to provide for a pharmacy education system that improves access to quality and affordable pharmacy or pharmaceutical education, ensures availability of adequate and high quality pharmacy professionals in all parts of the country; that promotes equitable and universal healthcare and makes services of pharmacy professionals accessible to all the citizens.

The proposed Bill encourages pharmacy professionals to adopt latest pharmacy research in their work and to contribute to research. It has an objective periodic and transparent assessment of pharmacy institutions and facilitates maintenance of a pharmacy register for Indiaand enforces high ethical standards in all aspects of pharmacy services; that is flexible to adapt to changing needs and has an effectivegrievance redressal mechanism.

Comments of the general public including stakeholders are sought to enrich the proposed legislation.

Public comments may be furnished via e-mail at hrhcell-mohfw@nic.in or at publiccommentsahs@gmail.com till December 12. (ANI)

