Thane, November 20: Police have seized 25 gm of ganja from a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district and registered a case against its woman administrator and three others in this connection, an official said on Monday. Based on a tip-off, a police team last Thursday raided the hospital located at Kalher in Bhiwandi area, the official from Narpoli police station said.

The police found 25 gm of ganja stock concealed in a cover in the drawer of a table in the hospital's Out Patient Department (OPD), he said. An assistant administrator, who was apparently angry with the hospital management, along with her associates allegedly planted the contraband to defame the medical facility, the official said quoting the FIR.

The hospital initially carried out an internal probe into the matter and later filed a police complaint. Following a complaint by the hospital's CEO, a case was registered on Sunday against the assistant administrator and three of her associates under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.