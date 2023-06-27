Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Addressing the public at an anti-drug awareness event on Tuesday, Himachal Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stressed on the importance of public support in the fight against drugs.

The programme was organised under the Haroli Vidhan Sabha and the event was based on the theme 'Walk for Life', an initiative against drugs, said officials.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kangar Maidan in Haroli after a brisk walk of about three kilometres, the DCM said that every house would be connected in this fight against drugs.

"Every household would be linked against drugs and efforts would be made to root out drugs with public cooperation," said Agnihotri.

The DCM also said that there has been an echo of awareness against drugs under the Haroli Vidhan Sabha today. He also added that the echo of this awareness programme would reach different parts of the state and the country.

The DCM further said that by joining this mega event organized in the Haroli assembly, common people have indicated that the society is united against drugs.

"Drug mafia, smugglers and touts will not be spared under any circumstances," stated Agnihotri.

The DCM also said that as a region close to the Punjabi border, Haroli Vidhansabha is sensitive to drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

By holding a large-scale event like Brisk Walk in the assembly district, a message has been sent to the nation and the state that the residents of the Haroli assembly district would not tolerate drug use, said Mukesh Agnihotri.

On the occasion of the anti-drug awareness programme, the DCM also appealed to State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to kindly take up the issue of strict provisions in the law with the Central Government so that help can be provided to deal with synthetic drugs like 'Chitta'.

In his address at Kangar Maidan, the DCM further said that no political person should recommend drug peddlers to be released from police custody.

He added that people belonging to all political parties should rise above party politics and work in this regard. He also praised the functioning of the police in dealing with drugs.

Expressing concern about the drug situation in the state, the DCM said that today synthetic drugs have reached the tribal areas of the state.

He added that all the parents would have to come forward against this. He also called upon the general public to fight this battle together.

The DCM also thanked Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for attending the program as the chief guest and mentioned the Governor's repeated concerns about drug abuse in the state. (ANI)

