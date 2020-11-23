Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): A woman was rescued after she got trapped inside the toilet that collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai on Monday, local authorities said.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Monday and the fire brigade team was pressed into service to start the rescue operation.

Also Read | India Reports 44,059 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 91 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,33,738.

Soon after being rescued, the woman was administered first aid and then sent to a hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | 'Karachi Will Be Part of India One Day', Says Devendra Fadnavis on Shiv Sena Leader Nitin Nandgaokar's 'Karachi Sweets' Shop Row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)