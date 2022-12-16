New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister on Friday asked officials to leverage advertisement and other media to publicise the department's welfare schemes among the city residents.

Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said officials should raise awareness among the residents so that more people can avail the benefits of the schemes planned for them.

Chairing a review meeting on departmental schemes, Anand also asked the officials to prepare a new plan to ensure the successful implementation of such schemes.

The officials were told that no laxity in the implementation of the schemes will be tolerated by the government.

Anand also took note of the department's capital project, its budget, and expenditure at the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

He enquired about the facilities provided in old-age homes and the pension schemes rolled out for them.

The meeting was attended by the secretary and director of the department among other officials.

