Puducherry [India], July 24 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a relief of Rs 1 lakh to kin of people who succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking in the legislative assembly here, Narayanasamy said, "Families of the people who succumbed to COVID-19 will be provided Rs 1 Lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the government."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Puducherry has reported 2,300 COVID-19 cases, including 900 active cases, 1,369 recoveries and 31 deaths so far. (ANI)

