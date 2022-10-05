Puducherry, Oct 5 (PTI) Puducherry registered 43 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,74,753, a senior Health Department official said here on Wednesday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 43 cases surfaced at the end of examination of 373 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 34 out of the 43 new cases, Karaikal registered nine infections. Mahe and Yanam regions however had nil cases.

The Director said the active cases were 218 which comprised six patients in hospitals and the remaining 212 in home quarantine.

As many as 72 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,561. The test positivity rate was 11.53 per cent, the official said.

There was no fresh fatality today and the death toll remained at 1,974.

The Director said the Health Department has so far examined 24,12,626 samples and found 20,44,162 of them to be negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.75 per cent, respectively.

The Department of Health has till now administered 22,35,206 doses which comprised 9,93,337 first doses, 8,55,157 second doses and 3,86,712 booster doses, the Director said.

