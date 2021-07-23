Puducherry, Jul 23 (PTI) Puducherry reported 98 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,20,101, a senior Health Department official said on Friday.

The union territory logged less than 100 cases for a second straight day. It had seen the number of new infections dip below the 100 mark on Monday and Tuesday before 112 were added on Wednesday.

Puducherry recorded 69 of the new cases followed by Mahe (13), Karaikal (12) and Yanam (4).

Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 6,255 samples.

He said the active cases stood at 918 with 152 undergoing treatment in hospitals and 766 in home isolation.

The Director said 132 patients recovered and were discharged in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries rose to 1,17,397.

He said 14,54,997 samples have been examined so far and it was found that 12,43,054 of them turned out to be negative.

The Health department Director said three more people (two men and one woman) succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours as the toll went up to 1,786.

The deceased were in the age group ranging between 55 years and 84 years.

He said the test positivity rate was 1.57 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far vaccinated 37,724 healthcare workers and 22,953 frontline workers.

As many as 4.65 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated against the pandemic.

In all, 6.59 lakh people have been vaccinated so far and it included those who received the second dose, he said.PTI CORR SS

